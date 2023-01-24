Excalibur Management Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
