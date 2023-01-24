Excalibur Management Corp Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:WBD remained flat at $13.51 on Tuesday. 2,581,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
