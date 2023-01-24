Excalibur Management Corp Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBD remained flat at $13.51 on Tuesday. 2,581,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,602,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

