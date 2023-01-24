ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

EXLS stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.87. 138,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

