Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 114,751 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

