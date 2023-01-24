Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 12,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 148,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $754.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

