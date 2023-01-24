EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.00% and a negative net margin of 186.02%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

