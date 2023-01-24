F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 211,302 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Ford Motor accounts for about 3.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 12,979,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,799,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

