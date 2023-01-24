F M Investments LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 2.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 330,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,209. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

