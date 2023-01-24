F M Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 2.8% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 273,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.98 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

