Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $10.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.13. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.84. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $363.48 and a 12-month high of $625.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.