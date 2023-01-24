Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $837.24

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$837.24 and last traded at C$836.45, with a volume of 8321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$824.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFH has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The firm has a market cap of C$19.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$791.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$708.14.
Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $13.415 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
