Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

