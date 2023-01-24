Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.20. Farfetch shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 722,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Farfetch by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 16.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.