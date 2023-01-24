Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.