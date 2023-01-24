FidoMeta Price Reaches $0.0127 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00395983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.70 or 0.27795106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00591670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars.

