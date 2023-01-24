FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FINW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Insider Activity

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeana Hutchings bought 5,200 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $78,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.