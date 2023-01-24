First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 156,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.