First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,621,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

FRC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $181.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

