First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,514. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

