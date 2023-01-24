First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,514. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
