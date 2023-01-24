First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 586,160 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

