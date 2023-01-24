First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.