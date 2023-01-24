First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.34 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 326.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

