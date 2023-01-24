FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Down 5.1%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 32,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPAY shares. TheStreet lowered FlexShopper from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

FlexShopper Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 420.55% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 34,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 83,427 shares of company stock worth $81,414 in the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Featured Articles

