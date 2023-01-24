Floki Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $108.82 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00409280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.33 or 0.28724737 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00589367 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

