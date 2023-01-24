Flow Market Cap Tops $1.16 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $94.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

