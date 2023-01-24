Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.59. 1,473,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,297. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.