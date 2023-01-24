Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

