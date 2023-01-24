Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 42,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,979. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

