Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

