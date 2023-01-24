Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.4 %

FWONA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

