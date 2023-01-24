Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The company had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

