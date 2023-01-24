Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 137,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 14,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.82. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

