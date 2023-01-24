Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 149,817 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 95.9% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

