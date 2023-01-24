Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,478,000 after purchasing an additional 122,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

