Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.