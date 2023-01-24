Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

