Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 6,392 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

