Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 6,591 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Life Storage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

