Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 20,979 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.