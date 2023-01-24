Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,834 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 173,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

