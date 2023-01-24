Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 169,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after buying an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 77.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

