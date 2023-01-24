Frax Share Price Hits $10.35 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $758.32 million and approximately $209.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $10.35 or 0.00045184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,256,425 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

