Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.5 %

FRSH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 2,172,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,328. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

