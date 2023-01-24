Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Up 3.1 %

FTDR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 501,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,317. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

