FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 400.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 744,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $9,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 274,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.