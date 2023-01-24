Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
Fuji Media stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $8.24.
About Fuji Media
