Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $861,299.35

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $80.10 million and approximately $861,299.35 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Function X

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

