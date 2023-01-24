Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $861,299.35

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $80.10 million and approximately $861,299.35 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.