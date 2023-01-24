FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Boosted by Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,763,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.