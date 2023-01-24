Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,812,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,688,000 after buying an additional 73,073 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 51,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

