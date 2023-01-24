Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gartner were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

